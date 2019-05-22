This Crazy LED Chandelier Was Installed In A Chinese Lux Hotel

This is in a hotel – repeat, a hotel – in Foshan, China, about 90 minutes up a freeway from Shenzhen.

It is an LED chandelier thingie (technical term) made up of five 4mm pixel pitch flexible LEDs, There are also 12 suspended LED columns. The thing can travel up and down more than 30 feet.

It appears to be in a ballroom/event space, as opposed to the lobby, so presumably when money-is-no-concern weddings, banquets or corporate events are on, this is fired up and the content keyed to the event.

The manufacturer is Yaham.

