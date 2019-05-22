Screenfeed Develops Free-To-Use Content To Help Find Missing Kids In US

The great folks at Minneapolis-based Screenfeed have been working on something since last October with the National Center for Mission & Exploited Children in the U.S.

Using an API from the center, Screenfeed has built a content feed of kids that are missing, based on the location.

Screenfeed Jeremy Gavin says his team has built this at no cost, and is offering it to all digital signage networks at no cost – in order to assist in finding kids.

“In addition,” he says, “we’ve donated to their organization and will continue to partner with them to build better technology for distributing information within digital signage.”

The feeds can deliver as a responsive HTML5 display that will adapt to any screen size, or as JPEG images. Users can simply create a Screenfeed account and subscribe to that feed with no cost and no payment information required.

National Missing Children’s Day is this Saturday. Screenfeed is hoping networks will set up a feed and give at least 10 seconds of their playlists to help find and save kids.

Content looks great, and the cause is important. Well done!