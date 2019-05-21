New Statue Of Liberty Museum Is Filled With Screens

Here’s a look at the newly-opened Statue of Liberty Museum, which is located Guess Where.

The new museum is part of a $100 million Liberty Island-wide beautification effort that’s being funded by the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, in collaboration with the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

The museum was designed by architecture firm FXCollaborative with exhibits created by experience design firm ESI Design.

ESI Design appears to heavily use interactive screens to tell the cultural story of the iconic statue.

No details on the tech, but it looks like there are some touch overlays used on (probably) big stretched LG LCDs. The pix also suggest a big fine pitch LED wall, but I’m not totally sure that’s LED. There’s also edge-blended projection in the theater.

Very nice – and not a surprise with ESI involved. They do good work.

Here’s a video: