This a 4mm pitch LED wall – a Nanolumens one – going in at the Charlotte head office of the real estate services firm Lincoln Harris.
Dave Haynes
Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
@sixteennine
13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Sneak Peek: Big 4mm LED Wall Ready To Go In Charlotte Office Tower Lobby @nanolumens #led #digitalsignage #avtweeps… https://t.co/TBKTwV3w3u - 10 mins ago
Latest posts by Dave Haynes (see all)
- Sneak Peek: Big 4mm LED Wall Ready To Go In Charlotte Office Tower Lobby - May 17, 2019
- Pix And Vids From SID Display Week 2019 - May 16, 2019
- OLED Is A Thing, And Other Thoughts From SID Display Week - May 15, 2019