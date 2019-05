This is a very nice, narrow-bezel LCD video wall in the lobby of J.P. Morgan’s Hong Kong offices.

The wall had to somehow fit well in an elevator lobby area that was all of 12-feet wide. In all, there are 74 LCD screens filling the main wall and then taking a 90-degree turn to fill a second wall.

I like the nice mix of content, including live financial markets data, and based on the visuals, taxi ride time estimates.

The project was designed and delivered by Montreal-based Telecine.