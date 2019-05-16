If you don’t use Linkedin much, here’s the many things I’ve posted over there in the last few days – embedded here as there are pix and short videos.
Notice this one — the display film is damaged
If you don’t use Linkedin much, here’s the many things I’ve posted over there in the last few days – embedded here as there are pix and short videos.
Notice this one — the display film is damaged
1 thought on “Pix And Vids From SID Display Week 2019”
Dave thanks for the video/pix report! Looks like a kind of different show to ISE / DSE. Will definitely consider coming next year!