Spain’s TRISON Acquires UK-based Digital Signage Agency Beaver Group

Alberto Cáceres, TRISON’s CEO stated: “Here at TRISON we are proud to be associated with companies with an outstanding and proven professional track record. The TRISON Group is increasing its range of key skills and solutions, consolidating the group’s growth and taking its expertise to the UK market, the biggest in Europe. The integration of Beaver Group enables TRISON to consolidate its goal of playing a significant role in the digital revolution as a global technology partner, boosting its capacity for delivering solutions in terms of audiovisual content conceptualization, design and production whilst also enabling Beaver Group to operate on an international scale”.

Peter Critchley, Beaver Group’s CEO and co-founder pointed out that: “The formal alliance of TRISON, TMM and Beaver Group as one company is a truly exciting moment for our clients, partners and the wider industry. The days of local integrators and solution providers working with a fragmented approach to this maturing market are now gone, as clients rightly expect their digital partner to deliver a truly end-to-end, integrated, professional and experience-led solution – worldwide.

With our newly-expanded global team, industry-leading expertise in digital signage and a proven focus on measurable customer experience, the whole team and I are very excited about the future and delivering many more of these world-class projects!”

