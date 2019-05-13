inLighten CEO Snyder Personally Donates $100K To Neighborhood Charity

The Buffalo-based media and digital signage company inLighten normally keeps a very low profile, but they lifted the veil a little today to celebrate the good deeds of President and CEO Dan Snyder, who has personally donated $100,000 toward the construction of an assisted living/enhanced assisted living and memory care community in the community.

“inLighten looks for ways to contribute to our shared community, so that it’s a place where our employees enjoy living and working, and which offers valuable resources for their families,” says Snyder. “I believe one of the most meaningful investments we can make in Clarence is to ensure that, when the need for assistance and skilled services arises, Brothers of Mercy has the facilities and capacity to offer the care they’ve been faithfully providing for so long.”

inLighten’s offices, up by the airport, are also not far from the campus of the group building the facility.

“inLighten is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and is hiring the executives and staff today that will be the future leaders of our organization and this community. I’m proud to support this campus expansion so that the same high-quality, compassionate care for which Brothers of Mercy is known will be available to our employees’ families, the Clarence community and to Western New York for years to come,” adds Snyder.

The company, which does CMS and interactive software, has been servicing the financial services, higher education, healthcare, manufacturing, utility, governmental and not-for-profit sectors for three decades.

Well done! The company is pretty PR-shy (have asked to podcasts, Interviews, etc), but this was something I guess they wanted out there, perhaps because it will also raise awareness for the charity.