Robert Heise On GDS Sets Itself Apart In An Increasingly Crowded Outdoor Display Field

Most people think about northern Italy for wine, food, fashion and beautiful scenery, but it’s also home to some well-established technology companies like Global Display Solutions, or GDS.

The company has been around for decades and built up a very solid business for rugged, industrial-grade displays for use-cases like bank ATMs.

GDS expanded into digital signage and digital out of home, and those areas are now a big part of the company’s business. GDS gets used for things like drive-thru displays and digital street furniture.

Robert Heise is an EVP and GM with GDS, and runs the US business. We hooked up for this podcast to talk about the company’s roots, and how what they do and sell differs from the competition.

We also spoke about the potential and limits for direct view LED as digital posters, and the huge potential GDS sees for electronic ink.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
New 16:9 Podcast - Robert Heise On GDS Sets Itself Apart In An Increasingly Crowded Outdoor Display Field… https://t.co/W1wK3Nih4b - 34 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment