From Oldest To Newest: Barclays Refreshes Massive LED Facade in NY Times Square

The UK-based investment bank Barclays has refreshed the LED displays on the facade of its New York City headquarters on Seventh Avenue, putting on 7,046 square feet of new direct LED.

“The enhanced signage system is a powerful example of how we infuse digital innovation into everything we do here at Barclays,” says Richard Haworth, CEO of the Americas for Barclays. “We’ve gone from having the oldest LED display in Times Square – originally installed in 1999 – to one of the most sophisticated displays available on the market today that will enable real-time, dynamic content updates.”

The company says the display will “showcase the role of finance as a vital element of global commerce, highlighting how Barclays’ financial products and services support people, businesses and economies to grow and flourish, while making the complexities of the financial world simpler to understand. The sign will also present enhanced data visualizations and headline news, powered by live streams from partners such as Refinitiv and Reuters.”

The display resolution rolls up to the equivalent of 10K.

NYC-based ESI Design had a role in the design of the display and, I’d assume, the content. They do nice work and the video hints at that.

Not sure who was used for the display canvas or management software. Big deal for some LED biz dev person.

Update – Dak LEDs

Proud to provide the LED displays for this project! https://t.co/me7U1fMR6v — Daktronics (@Daktronics) May 3, 2019