San Francisco Venue Using Projection Mapping To Create Immersive Dining Experience

Projection-mapping seems to be finding its way, more and more, to full-time or extended run indoor projects that are about entertainment and experience.

This is F.E.A.S.T – an immersive and interactive dining experience at a San Francisco entertainment, arts and events venue called Onedome.

It is a dining experience that combines interactive digital art, music, a five-course meal and drinks. It is built around projection mapping and sensors, to enable interactivity. The pop-up experience is running on Friday and Saturday nights, starting tomorrow.

There a few facilities out there setting themselves up as immersive entertainment destinations, notably this one in Japan. I think you will see more, as projector costs drop and the job of creating huge motion video pieces and blending projector outputs gets increasingly easy.