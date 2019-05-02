Another, Very Different Digital Signage Fail At Timmies

This is a Tim Horton’s in downtown Toronto this morning, as spotted by a digital signage vet. I’ve seen lots of Timmies where one or several screens are out – notably at Montreal’s airport – but this is a new one.

Things are working – but the screens all have on-screen messaging for SICOM, weirdly backwards – and information on the operating system. SICOM bid for, won and took over the Timmies menuboard job from Cineplex Digital Media/EK3.

Been a bit of a mess lately, based on what’s evident in stores. Not as bad as screens being out, but not good.