Diversified Expands To Australia Via Integrator Acquisition

The largest digital signage-focused integrator out there – New Jersey-based Diversified – just added what will undoubtedly be its most far-flung office, in Australia.

The company has announced the acquisition of Rutledge AV – a top integrator down under.

“I’m very excited for this endeavor, expanding our capabilities into the Australian market and being a true global technology partner for our clients,” says Fred D’Alessandro, Diversified’s founder and CEO. “The Rutledge team and everything they’ve built is a testament to their strengths as an organization and the synergy of our cultures, always a key deciding factor, promises continued growth and opportunity.”

Founded from humble beginnings in 1979 by Michael and Sandy Rutledge, Rutledge AV has grown into Australia’s largest AV integration specialist with offices across seven states and territories and over 350 AV professionals. “I’m delighted to have found the perfect home for what has been my life’s work,” says Michael Rutledge. “Sandy and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive as part of the Diversified family.”

“Welcoming Rutledge into the Diversified family is a huge milestone that I am proud to be part of. Much of our strategic international growth has led us to this point, where we now have established entities in almost all continents across the globe,” says Kevin Collins, Diversified’s President. “Most importantly, we’ve gotten here through partnering with highly skilled organizations that share our values and passion for next generation technology solutions.”

Rutledge AV will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Diversified.

Diversified has international offices/people in the UK, UAE, Japan and Korea.