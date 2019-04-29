DSF Mixer Set For Seattle Next Week

The Digital Signage Federation has one of its traveling meet and greet networking mixers set for next Wednesday in downtown Seattle.

The event starts at 6 pm, and there will be cocktails, nibblies and a presentation about Amazon Spheres, the digital signage that locally-based Amazon did at its new downtown Seattle space. Not sure who is doing the presentation, but it is a great project.

The mixer coincides with a regular board meeting of the DSF, so I’ll be there, along with a pile of other DSF people. If you are in the Pacific Northwest and either in or interested in digital signage, put it on your calendar.

Thanks to Peerless-AV for being the main sponsor of the event.

Schedule

6:00-7:00 PM Registration and Networking with appetizers and bar (two drink tickets/person)

7:00-7:45 PM Presentation about the integration of digital media in the Amazon Spheres project

7:45-8:30 PM Networking and discussion with presenters

Price

$15 for DSF members, end users and integrator company attendees

$25 for non-member vendors

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

