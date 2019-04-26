NEC’s Larson, LG’s Wicka Get Executive Promotions

I tend to tell PR people I don’t do new hires and appointments stories because analytics clearly indicate 16:9 readers don’t care. But I make an exception for some notable ones.

Betsy Larson is now Senior VP of Sales for NEC, getting a bump up from Vice President of Channel Sales. In her new gig, longtime NECer Larson is in charge of all sales teams, including North America, Latin America, Cinema, and Solutions, which includes developing strategy for direct view LED and NEC ALP, the company’s newly minted and still evolving analytics platform.

In another part of Chicago, Garry Wicka has been bumped from Head of Marketing to VP of Marketing for LG Business Solutions.

Wicka, the PR says, is responsible for leading end-user insights, integrated brand and product marketing, digital marketing, creative development, agency management, trade shows, and experiential marketing. These efforts support the company’s broad portfolio of B2B display solutions for U.S. digital signage, systems integration, lodging and hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and industrial markets, as well as solar and energy storage solutions for U.S. residential and commercial applications.

Not sure I have ever met Larson, but heard good things. Wicka, I know. Nice, smart guy. Congratulations to both!

