Sean Matthews On How Visix Distinguishes Itself From The Digital Signage Software Pack

Sean Matthews managed to break away from booth set-up at Digital Signage Expo – well, actually he was probably happy as a clam to get away from the noise and bustle – to sit down and talk about Visix, the Atlanta-based CMS software company he’s ran for many years.

While many of his software competitors have been all over the place chasing whatever vertical presented an opportunity, Matthews has pretty steadfastly kept Visix focused on a couple of key vertical markets – higher education and workplaces. There are more than 1,000 Visix systems operating on college and university campuses.

We had a wide-ranging talk outside the North Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and you’ll probably pick up some of the bustle ahead of the show opening. Matthews gets into the roots of Visix, what’s worked for the company, and where things are going.

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

