Times Square in New York is getting yet another LED digital signage display upgrade, with the out-of-home advertising firms, New Tradition, signing a master lease agreement on One Times Square – the site of the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop.

The new 350-foot-tall digital signage screen – a collection of stacked LED boards – will handle full takeovers of the facade and the ability to “choreograph a show” across several nearby signs in Times Square.

“The creative advertising opportunities that One Times Square’s new displays present will change the media landscape of Times Square,” says Evan Richheimer, CEO of New Tradition.

New Tradition says One Time Square is one of only two stand-alone buildings offering clear, unobstructed sightlines from all points within the Times Square “bowtie” – an area that encompasses Broadway and Seventh Avenues from 43rd Street to 47th Street. The area has a daily pedestrian count of more than 350,000, and gets millions of earned impressions from film, TV, and social media – notably around New Year’s Eve.

Let’s assume the LED supplier deal is long since done and the modules being manufactured somewhere in SE China. But maybe not. Might be worth a call for companies that already have a tradition of supplying OOH media companies.