Watch Extended Length Interviews Done On DSE 2019 Show Floor

When I was at DSE a couple of weeks ago, I noticed retail consultant Laura Davis-Taylor running around with a microphone and camera doing interviews at a bunch of stands.

I know Laura as a seriously-smart retail expert and somebody who’s been around signage forever, but not so much as a member of the trade press.  Turns out she was doing something called DSF Live for the Digital Signage Federation. We’re both on the board, but evidently I had a senior moment and was oblivious to that plan.

Anyway, she did live interviews, I guess, using Periscope, and those interviews were also recorded and now available on demand to review. Laura knows her stuff and can ask smart questions, and she went around to a diverse selection of booths.

These are longer, in general, than the videos that rave publications does at trade shows – which tend to be 50-90 seconds, and amount to a vendor doing his or her elevator pitch or pitches for products and services being touted. They’re not, typically, interviews. It’s more like: “Here’s a mike. There’s the camera. You have 60 seconds. Talk!”

Those rave vids have a valuable role, but I like what Laura did.

The archive of 18 interviews is here. If you missed DSE, or like me, got pulled in so many directions at the show you couldn’t see everything, these vids are very useful.

 

 

Dave Haynes

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Dave Haynes

@sixteennine

13-year-old blog & podcast about digital signage & related tech, written by consultant, analyst & BS filter Dave Haynes. DNA test - 90% Celt/10% Viking. 😏😜🍺
Watch Extended Length Interviews by @laura_d_taylor Done On #DSE2019 Show Floor for @dsfederationhttps://t.co/PvP4e3Hxww - 42 mins ago
Dave Haynes

Leave a Comment