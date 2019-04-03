Jeremiah Archambault’s ENS Coming Out Of Startup Mode After A Decade Of Testing And Tweaks

Every year or so, Jeremiah Archambault rings me up, usually out of the blue, from his office in Victoria, BC, on the very west coast of Canada.

He runs a decade-old company called ENS that has, for that time, been steadily developing a digital signage CMS software and management platform, that’s now called SAM. With each call, he’s given me an update on what’s new with the platform and his seemingly endless testing and refinement. I’ve always finished off the conversation intrigued by what he was putting together.

A decade on, his company has built up a decent footprint of everything from small to enterprise clients, and he’s now at a point where things are getting serious. I spoke with him, this time, from the outbound marketing and inbound support call center he’s set up and has running in the Philippines. He’s aggressively signing up and on-boarding new business partners, with a particular focus on print and sign shops that now know they need to add digital capability, but want it white-labeled and managed by someone else.

In this podcast, we chat about the roots of the company, and a lot of lessons learned about deployment, hardware and dealing with pesky humans. We also get into how he’s about to finally get noisy about his solution, with a freeware model that uses a PC stick he’s dead-certain is reliable and ideally suited to digital signage.

