Digital Signage Summit Europe Announces 2019 Plans And Venue

The German consulting and event management firm invidis has announced the details on the 2019 edition of its annual DIGITAL SIGNAGE SUMMIT EUROPE 2019.

The theme, this year, is Customer Centricity in the Age of Personalization, Experiences and AI.

This year’s DSS is back at the Hilton Munich Airport, which is right on the airport footprint, making it easy to get to. If I remember correctly from my one, brief layover in Munich, regional rail service also goes straight into the airport and that hotel.

DSS describes itself as Europe’s leading strategy conference for the Digital Signage and Digital out of Home industry. Alongside presentations and workshops, the main focus of the conference is networking.

DATE, VENUE & TICKETS

Event Date : 3-4 July 2019

: 3-4 July 2019 Time : 09:00 – 18:00

: 09:00 – 18:00 Event Venue : Hilton Munich Airport, Germany

: Hilton Munich Airport, Germany Admission : € 750 (Early Bird, AVIXA and CEDIA member price € 525)

: € 750 (Early Bird, AVIXA and CEDIA member price € 525) Registration is open now

The event also has a micro trade show and it looks like more than 2/3s of the slots are booked.

I have an open invitation to attend, but there’s always something up right around then (last year it was moving house 2,000 km) and this July is no different. One year …