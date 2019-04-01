Two Big Digital OOH RFPs On Street, Or Coming, From Amtrak, NY/NJ Port Authority

Amtrak has pushed out its digital OOH advertising RFP for its rail system, and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has issued a statement that it will also have an RFP on the street before the end of April.

The Amtrak RFP is to build out a multi-city screen network that puts advertising in front of 200 million or more travelers and commuters.

The Port Authority one would cover, likely, the three NYC Metropolitan Airports – LaGuardia, JFK and Newark – and the PATH subway/commuter system that runs between Northern New Jersey and Manhattan. Proposers will, I am told, have the opportunity to bid on all or one of the two parts: airports or PATH.

OOH giant JCDecaux currently has the ad concession for the Port Authority, so the competition is substantial.

 

