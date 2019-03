NOT looking like there will be a podcast this week. I had a chat recorded by my sound engineer, way over in Bosnia, has not kicked a finished episode back to my Dropbox folder.

Not sure what’s up there, but with Digital Signage Expo in full swing, I’m guessing a healthy number of listeners wouldn’t have the time this week to hear it

Back to normal next week, post DSE. Just had a great chat here in Vegas with Sean Matthews of Visix, which should be up in a coupla weeks.