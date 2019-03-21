DSE 2019 Booth Previews: GDS Showcasing Unique Indoor, Full-Outdoor Display Solutions

GDS – Global Display Solutions Inc. – DSE Booth Number 2444

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

GDS will be showcasing many of our unique indoor and full-outdoor display solutions that we have installed this past year. Our team of digital signage consultants will be at the show to discuss what the best display solution could be for your application. And, as an Italian-owned company, you can stop by for a special Italian treat!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

GDS is more than just a global manufacturer of LCD & E-Paper Indoor and Full-Outdoor displays. We focus on what will provide the best total cost of ownership for the customer. The ability to field repair any of our displays rather than have to replace them means a better investment in hardware. And the flexibility to easily customize the displays with media players or other video and interactive technology means an easier installation.

In fact, GDS becomes a strategic partner who can help them achieve success with their digital transformation.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

End Users and System Integrators who are looking also for a consultant to work with them, who is aware of the challenges to digital signage success and who knows what it takes to overcome them.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have been showing over 12 years at DSE. The trade show has changed to adapt to the continuous evolution of the Industry. We have seen an increasing number of digital signage applications which brings new challenges and also new opportunities to win.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking for technology partners that can add value to our customer’s solution as well as meeting with our existing hardware partners.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Our favorite part is Wednesday morning when the doors open and the crowds are let in to start the busiest day with anticipation for a great show.