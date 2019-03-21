DSE 2019 Booth Previews: D3 Shows How It Gets Visions Accomplished For LED Clients

D3 – DSE Booth 1226

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

This year we’re putting our guests in the driver’s seat. Grab our OneTouch tablet control and take command of the industry’s most robust all-in-one controller, the AEPIMS, capable of orchestrating complex configurations and massive ultra-high-definition digital content with ease. You’ll witness mesmerizing visuals right before your eyes on D3’s NView and NView High-Bright premium indoor LED modules.

While you’re there, be sure to introduce yourself to our team of solutions specialists. Whether you’re stuck on a technical problem or need an analysis of your options, we’re here to help.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

D3 is your First Choice in connecting audacious goals to elegant, turnkey solutions. Our world-class engineers and out-of-the-box thinkers listen closely, advise and execute. If you can visualize it, D3 will enable you to declare “Vision Accomplished.”

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

If you want to leverage all of your technology—and the power of digital displays to shape consumer behavior—the D3 booth is your opportunity to take control and see it in action.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

D3 has been attending the show for more than ten years and this is our third year exhibiting. In fact, we’ll also be educating. You won’t want to miss our EVP of Business Development Jason Barak presenting “A Good Sign: Key Decisions in Outdoor vs Indoor Digital Signage.” He’ll talk about best practices and key considerations for choosing the right technology for indoor or outdoor LED displays. Attendees will gain valuable insights on how to maintain a sustainable digital signage program.

It’s been exciting to witness the growth of the digital signage market, especially through the lens of DSE. Each year there are newer technologies, more attendees and more educational events.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

When not in the booth, we’re typically working with clients and partners to discuss technologies that complement our products and services. This allows us to share, learn and see what others in the market are doing.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The most satisfying part is when we can solve a problem for someone—whether it’s through the introduction of new product/service or just by talking through a difficult challenge.