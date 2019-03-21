DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Broadsign Shows How Solution Streamlines Doing Digital Out Of Home

Broadsign – DSE Booth Number 2022

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their must-see list of booths?

DSE is one of the best opportunities for visitors to get face-to-face time with our product people and really dig into all the ways we’ve been expanding out platform. We’ll have several demo stations running where visitors can learn programmatic, see how our real-time sales solution can streamline the sales process, get a look at our CMS, etc. Our booth also just looks really nice! It’s worth coming to check it out.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We’re making it easier to buy, sell, and deliver digital out-of-home content. That’s through our automation features, our sales optimization capabilities, our programmatic platform, our open API… the list goes on. Off the strength of all of that, the biggest names in digital signage trust our platform to run their networks, and you should too.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Digital signage network owners who want to optimize their sales, get on board with programmatic, or just improve the efficiency of their business.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

14 years, and the show has changed a lot in that time. Early on, it was relatively common for exhibitors to show up with big, unproven ideas. These days, you’re seeing established names in the digital signage space who’ve been delivering and innovating for a long time. We’re also seeing huge companies like Samsung and Sony show up to capitalize on the growing industry.

Overall, it’s bigger every year, with better demos, better booths, and a lot more variety. It used to be just hardware, software, and screens, but now there are integrators, networking experts, and all kinds of other supporting tech exhibiting.

Only complaint: Getting tickets to the 16:9 mixer has gotten more difficult.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re sponsoring the DSE Central Park this year, so we’ll definitely pop over to check out some of the presentations there. We’re excited to see what everyone has been up to.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

This year, we’re especially excited for the “How programmatic media can create a revenue flow to monetize the digital experience” panel. Adam Green, our SVP and GM of our programmatic platform, Broadsign Reach, is going to be participating alongside speakers from Gable, Simon Property Group, and Quividi. The talk is going to touch on all sorts of ways programmatic can enhance a shopper’s experience, and how networks can get started with programmatic today. Should be a good one!