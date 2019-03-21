DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Tru Vue Invites Attendees To See Difference Anti-Reflective Glass Makes

Tru Vue – DSE Booth Number 2344

Why do people coming to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Tru Vue should be on the Must See list so attendees can come see the difference anti-reflective glass can make. Glass is a critical component to the user experience. Attendees can learn how anti-reflective glass creates better viewing clarity of display content, especially for outdoor applications where glare is often predictable. They can compare anti-reflective to regular glass and ask questions of our technical team to gain a better understanding what glass and anti-reflective coating works best in their application.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

We make displays look better. Just as Tru Vue’s anti-reflective coatings make works of art by world famous artists look better, we can do the same for displays. Not only can the glass provide aesthetic enhancements, it can also provide protection to the electronics behind the glass. Our anti-reflective coating, named Vista AR, can be applied to most glass types and thicknesses, including tempered and laminated glass. It can also be applied to acrylic.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

All companies looking to enhance the user experience, ensuring optimal viewing of display content. This is includes the OEMs, engineers, and integrators.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed over the years?

This is our 2nd year exhibiting. Tru Vue has been around for over 70 years, and our glass has been in outdoor displays for the past 20 years, but digital signage is a new market for us. We entered the market just 4 years ago. We are happy to be back and see what’s different this year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking at new technology and display designs, and seeking to better understand what attributes the industry is looking for in cover glass. We will also be working to learn more about the industry overall and to better understand what influences display design.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The first day of the show and meeting new industry leaders. The first day is always the busiest and with Tru Vue new to this market we look forward to meeting more industry contributors.

Editor’s note: This week’s 16:9 Podcast is with Jane Boyce, Tru Vue’s CEO