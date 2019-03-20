DSE 2019 Booth Previews: BrightSign Providing First Looks At New BSN.cloud

BrightSign – DSE Booth Number 2222

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Visit BrightSign’s booth to see a demo of BSN.cloud – our new network management platform for connected BrightSign players. Get a first-hand look at the new tools and functionality BSN.cloud avails to BrightSign’s customers, integrators and CMS partners.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

This is the first time we’ll demo BSN.cloud to an audience in the U.S. Don’t miss the chance to see it for yourself!

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Everyone from integrators to resellers to end-user customers will benefit from a visit to BrightSign’s booth.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Having exhibited at DSE for the past 10 years, we’ve seen fads come and go (remember those Android players?), but the constant that doesn’t ever change is that we see some great innovations each year in terms of new technology for specific vertical applications.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

The signage industry is a pretty tight-knit group, so when we break away from the booth it’ll be nice to catch up with acquaintances and partners across the industry.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

There’s so much going on, but the best part of the week are the show floor hours. It’s a quick two day show and we do our best to talk with everyone.