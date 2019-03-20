16:9 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Chief Showing Innovative New Tech And Expanded Product Support At DSE

The mounting systems/infrastructure companies are huge supporters of this industry, in a number of ways. That includes sponsoring networking events like the 16:9 mixer, which Chief, a Minneapolis-area company, has done for several years now.

The company was, for years, part of a larger Minneapolis-area company, Milestone AV Technologies, and had pro AV brethren in sister companies like Da-Lite, Projecta, Sanus and Vaddio. Now the company is part of a much larger, $5B+ pro AV brand, Legrand.

The gear sells through numerous channels, including Pro AV dealers, regional home theater dealers, consumer electronics retailers, mass merchants and original equipment manufacturers.

Spend time at the Chief booth (#1312) at DSE, even if it is someone else who makes the decisions around mounting and relations solutions. It’s really interesting to see the thinking and precision that goes into this stuff, and the way things are constantly being refined to make installs and particularly servicing easier.

There’s a lot of metal work behind a big video wall, and a lot of little knobs and other things there to make it all snug tightly, and smoothly, together. It is no easy task to get a lot of displays – LCD or LED – all perfectly aligned, smooth and safely, snugly in place.

Sneak peek at what we are bringing to #DSE2019. Our line of video wall mounts and menu board mounts is joined this year by solutions for outdoors, columns, LED panels and more. https://t.co/WBGfI0itGs pic.twitter.com/8e8wMIHuWs — Chief (@chiefmfg) March 18, 2019

Here’s a look of what Chief will have at DSE next week.

The TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System has been expanded to include Samsung, Absen and Unilumin product. It is a modular LED mounting system to support creative video wall configurations. The system can include any of three mounts that support LED displays and connect together to form a seamless video wall.

“As creative as you are with the content, you can be as creative with the supporting structure as well,” says Kathryn Gaskell, Manager, Product Manager. “We want to support AV companies by providing the unique experiences that make them shine.”

Impact Bolt Down Portrait Floor Standing Kiosks provide an aesthetic solution for enclosing displays in open areas. Designed with no exposed fasteners while maintaining full access and serviceability. The design keeps the display mounted to the frame when opened. Keyed locking security keeps displays safe, and a universal AV Storage plate holds supporting equipment.

The Bolt Down Kiosks will be available for 49, 50 and 55” displays in black or white finish to complement a variety of environments. The frame supports up to 3.5” deep displays and back-to-back options are available.

The Outdoor Mounts now include solutions for ceiling and pedestal display installations. The new mounts are built to withstand rain, humidity and ocean air, sun exposure and high winds. An included wind deflector provides an additional layer of defense to protect technology that may not be designed for wind exposure.

“Our partners were looking for a new solution that is easier to install and protects the structure from potential damage,” says Tony Caruso, Product Manager. “When you add large displays to outdoor columns, they can act like a sail. This new mount system definitely takes the wind out of those sails.”

Chief is introducing new column adapter accessories to make it possible to add displays to I-beams, box-beams, trusses and a variety of column shapes and sizes. This matters as more and more screens go into less conventional environments like sports stadiums and manufacturing facilities.

Chief is also showing wire hung Cable Mounts that QSRs and retail environments with more options for low-profile mounts.

The FCS1U supports both portrait and landscape orientations in a single SKU, with the option to retrofit a second, back-to-back display with the PACFCB accessory. The mount supports large displays with a 130 lbs (59 kg) weight capacity. Post-installation pitch alignment keeps the display from tilting without having to over-tighten the cables.

Kinda neat that there’s a way to effectively float menu boards. The column wrap thingie is also clever, and needed.

Chief is at booth 1312 at DSE next week.