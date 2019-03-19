DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Zuzor Using DSE As Launch Pad For Interactive Tech

Zuzor – DSE Booth Number #1148

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Because everyone needs to experience Zuzor’s interactive, immersive, and engaging solution. In our fully-interactive showcase in booth #1148, everyone who stops by will get the chance to play in our dynamic and ever-changing environments. And because our software responds to people’s individual movements, every attendee will get something unique. Come over if you want an unforgettable experience!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

With all of the advances in technology that surround the average person, it’s necessary for every brand to stand apart. The way to truly reach your audience, is to connect them with a genuine experience they will never forget. That’s exactly why our solution works – we go beyond simply impressing users, we immerse them.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

If you’re in the hospitality industry, trade shows and special events, retail, museum and sports events or you just appreciate cool technology, then you don’t want to miss Zuzor. Because we know you’re looking for something more than increasing foot traffic—you’re looking for true engagement with the customer that turns into a lasting experience. Curious? Come by and see it for yourself.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our first time, actually! And we’re thrilled to be here, so come and say hello at the Launch Pad, or at the X experiential showcase!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re headed straight to the Content Workshop. We know that there’s more to digital signage than visuals, and we’re interested in upping our storytelling and content game.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

This may be a popular answer, but we’re really looking forward to ‘THE X’ experiential showcase. And why not? This is a serious passion of ours, and we’re excited to learn firsthand about the different technologies people are creating.