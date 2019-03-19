DSE 2019 Booth Preview: LEGACY Retail Services Talks On-Time, On-Budget Deployments

LEGACY Retail Services – DSE Booth Number 3207

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

If you are looking for a solid tenured partner with over 16+ years of experience to help ensure your solution gets installed on time and under budget, then come and chat with LEGACY Retail Services. We have success with high velocity, large scale roll-outs to small specialty new concepts.

We have worked in every vertical- Retail, Stadium, QSR, Healthcare, Corp Comm, Transportation, Automotive, Hospitality and then some. We have in-field reporting tools from our proprietary tech app that are an industry changer, along with full visibility to our partners. We have a less than 1% warranty return rate, which means our techs get it right the first time.

LEGACY Retail Services handles the following for our partners:

-warehousing, kitting, staging, white glove logistics

-site prep of electrical, Data, WIFI

-installation of video walls, screens, tablets

-service/ maintenance support for a current network

-24/7 call center support with Tier 1 and Tier 2 Helpdesk support.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

ACTIVATE YOUR LEGACY… We completed a 15,000 site project in 10 weeks last year … come and find out how

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

If you are a hardware or software company looking to ensure you have a solid installation partner, come see us. If you are an integrator who needs additional bandwidth of solid resources, come see us. If you are an end user whether that be retail, healthcare, consumer goods, hospitality, automotive, QSR looking for a solid partner to make sure the solution you have is installed and serviced 24/7/365 come see us. If you are a retail consulting firm or architect working on the store of the future, come see us, as we also are a specialty general contractor. If you are an Digital Out of Home ad based network looking for additional resources come see us and find out how to ACTIVATE Your LEGACY!

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

LEGACY has been exhibiting for twelve years and are proud to be a Silver Sponsor this year. Over this period, we have seen other installation partners come/go/change names etc. We have been a consistent , trusted partner for many of the exhibitors and attendees and value the exposure to all that the DSE and DSF offer.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be meeting with current partners and chatting with new ones. Seeing what is new, looking at automated intelligence and attending many of the workshops

What’s your favorite part of the week?

There is no other event quite like DSE where you can have meaningful discussions with so many partners in one week. Looking forward to the Sixteen: Nine Mixer, the Industry Parties, Women in Digital Signage Luncheon, to name a few.