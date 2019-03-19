DSE 2019 Booth Preview: ComQi Featuring A Variety Of Experiences

ComQi – DSE Booth #1812

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Even though our primary focus is Retail, we have successfully delivered solutions across all vertical such as QSR/Food Service, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Grocery, Banking and Corporate Communications.

Creating great consumer experiences is hard, which is why what people will see at our booth is – high impact stuff for customers with high value for corporate. But in the eyes of sales associates, it’s cool stuff to help them sell better without causing them time or grief. Let me share some context, here are some of our featured experiences…

TakeOver – Few things make jaws drop or sets the mood for any venue like a multi-screen, immersive synchronized digital moment. These moments can either be scheduled or easily triggered by a store associate and it lights up like magic.

CloudCast – Was developed to make it simple for a sales associate to work one-on-one with a customer on a tablet, then flip it to large screens with a touch. Then, together, they can engage in deeper conversations about curated products with larger-than-life imagery, info, options and ‘you might likes’ and/or customer reviews. To us, it’s about making sure that people can get access to the stuff they’re used to having online, but in collaboration with the live assistance they came in for. The flip side is that the associate doesn’t have to spend countless hours trying to research info and get trained on complex tech. Instead, what they need is instantly accessible.

TapNSnap – We looked at the chalkboard and pin board-based community boards and thought, “we can improve that.” A customer can open the Tap-N-Snap photo app and access a community board that feels more like Instagram, scrolling tiles of ideas and information. They can take selfies, add stickers/frames, add text and send it themselves as a text message to share or add to the store screen.

UpLift – When the customer lifts an item, the screen comes to life like a ‘living wall’, morphing into something atmospheric with features and benefits about the product. When you give them a lovely moment, their minds are open to receiving more information.

InSight Analytics – Finally, we’d be remiss to not shout out our evolved system for matching screen content to the audience, then reporting the analytics in a dashboard. Customers are seeing messages and experiencing moments that they are more likely to be open to, thereby nurturing our ability to get them to tune in and take action. It also helps corporate understand what types of things are resonating and ringing up sales.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

As a retailer you want to be able to bring e-commerce-like capabilities to your brick-and-mortar stores, because if you don’t, you stand the risk of becoming irrelevant — you may even become extinct. However, if you can, you’re not only going to survive, you will flourish. With ComQi, our solution will be an enabler to drive traffic, increase sales, improve brand loyalty, create smarter and more impassioned sales associates and engage your shopper.

ComQi has been doing this for over 20 years with some of the biggest brands in the world – at the core is a content management system appropriately called EnGage. EnGage allows for the display of content to the right place at the right time to the right audience. In other words our solution creates ‘relevance’.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We look forward to meeting end users of our products. While ComQi can expertly support any digital signage application you throw at us, we do focus on: Retail, QSR/Food Service, Sports & Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Municipalities and Corporate Communications. Anyone involved in the evaluation and the decision-making process will find their visit to the ComQi booth very productive: Executives, Consultants, Designer, Operations, Marketing and IT.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

ComQi has exhibited at DSE at every event from the very first expo. The primary change has been an evolutionary one – moving from earlier adopters such as entrepreneurial ad-based networks to main-stream deployments with large global brands. Innovations around displays, content, contextual triggers, engagement technologies and analytics can support exciting new use cases and ROI models. This has moved digital signage from a nice-to-have to a must-have status.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Always on the lookout for meaningful innovation on displays, IoT, content, and analytics.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Meeting with our existing customers to listen to their plans and successes … and signing up new customers as we know we can be a major contributor to their successful Digital Signage program.