This is a terrific example of how well-designed creative can deliver three-dimensional content, without any of the moving parts stuff that will inevitably develop hiccups or fail.

This is 20 Times Square in NYC – which has an 8mm pitch corner wraparound LED display facing into the crazy media environment of midtown Manhattan. This media campaign plays with the idea of what it looks like inside that building.

The display is a Sansi, aka SNA.