DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Mappedin Shows 3D Interactive Mapping Capabilities

Mappedin – DSE Booth Number #1636

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

In the Mappedin booth, you will find 3D, interactive maps for a variety of industries including shopping centres, retail, and healthcare. We will also be showcasing our backend CMS and Map Editor as well as a NEW kiosk-to-mobile experience for users to take directions on-the-go!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Mappedin allows property owners and managers to efficiently maintain accurate maps of indoor spaces and enable best-in-class wayfinding experiences for their visitors. Our platform gives users the ability to efficiently manage and showcase property spatial data through different wayfinding solutions such as mobile, web and large kiosks.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The ideal attendee walking into our booth is someone interested in making the indoors easier to navigate along with technology partners who are a part of building the holistic digital display experience within these locations. We’re always looking to broaden our strategic technology partners with companies that can help tell a “better-together” story. The majority of our customers are major Retail REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) from around the globe, however our platform can be used for other spaces as well, including retail, healthcare, airports, mixed use spaces, and more.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We were a first time exhibitor last year in a 10×10 booth. This year, we have a much better understanding of the show and are moving into a 10×20 space to showcase more of our product offerings! We are looking forward to seeing how the show itself has changed in a year.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will primarily be looking for new and innovative display technologies and continuing to build out our relationships with other potential partners in the industry. We’re also looking forward to learning from long-time trade show exhibitors about best practices, and interesting booth concepts. It will be a great time to look at how companies are utilizing digital signage and integrating it with interactive technology.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We’re looking forward to spending time and developing stronger relationships with our partners. We’re also excited to learn more about the display industry and better understand the players in the space.