DSE 2019 Booth Previews: ONELAN Showing How It Can Handle 10,000-Node DS Networks

ONELAN – DSE Booth Number #3025



Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths? *

ONELAN is an industry leader in all things digital signage. From 4K signage players with unlimited zones of content to our market leading Content Management System capable of managing over 10,000 players, ONELAN offers everything needed to deliver enterprise scale digital signage. To experience the latest in signage technologies, visit ONELAN at booth #3025.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Following the global success of the ONELAN Content Management System supporting networks from 1 to 10,000 connected players, ONELAN has launched the CMS 3.4 to continue delivering market leading signage networks. In addition to its enterprise-level CMS, ONELAN has now launched three micro-CMS products to harness the power of the CMS for smaller networks.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Anyone looking to introduce digital signage or update their digital signage systems. ONELAN is at the forefront of signage technology and operates networks sized between 1-10,000 players across six continents

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our first year at DSE as exhibitors but having seen DSE grow year on year, we are excited to be debuting ONELAN’s latest signage technologies at this year’s DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

ONELAN will be looking for even more partners to work with from across the AV industry. Be it resellers, distributors or technology partners, events like DSE are a great opportunity to build our network and expand our global reach.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Our favorite part of any event is meeting with other industry leaders and building relationships with companies we otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to speak to.

