DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Pilkington Showing Why Glass Is Key Component In Digital Signage

Pilkington North America (NSG Group) – DSE Booth Number # 2834

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Glass is a key component of digital signage and displays and we will have a number of experts there available to answer any questions thrown at us and provide technical support. We’re demonstrating how our products are used, with innovative smart-displays by our partners at Virtual Visions. These will show how retail can be transformed by better engaging consumers, enhancing the retail experience and increase incremental revenue.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our products are used in several sectors, but this year we have an emphasis on retail and how our products can be used to enhance the store of the future.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

We love engaging with attendees and working with inventive companies and individuals to provide creative solutions and see how our products can be used to design new digital signage experiences. We love to help people.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is our 6th year at DSE and in addition to the show growing, the knowledge of all attendees continues to increase, as does the challenge to show more innovative products.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be speaking with other exhibitors and looking for emerging trends to help us to continue to develop new products to meet the needs of our customers.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The opportunity to learn through the variety of interesting discussions throughout the week.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …