DSE 2019 Booth Preview: TSItouch Showing Wide Range Of Touchscreen Options

TSItouch – DSE Booth Number 2341

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The TSItouch booth will be the best experience at the show. We are a growing company that has continually exceeded our internal goals.

As you may or may not know, TSItouch is small portion of the Digital Signage Solution/Experience. A touch screen is nothing more than an extension of a simple mouse. Not flashy, not overly exciting. What excites us is the great reputation we have created based on our approach in creating dynamic partnerships with our customers. Our focus and accountability create a value that becomes part of our partner’s internal fabric.

TSItouch overlays our support infrastructure, product knowledge, and ease of business acumen with business integrity, and we are just plain easy to work with. We offer touch screens and protective solutions that meet customer requirements, flat out work, and have available inventory with competitive prices.

Beyond the quality of our product, we take great pride in our service. In the unlikely event you need service, the service offered by TSItouch is second to none.

With all of that being said. TSItouch does not show product in our booth at DSE. We do show great hospitality, a free coffee or water in the morning and something a little more refreshing in the afternoon. Our booth is known to many as the booth you visit to get a short break from your booth. We offer a place to sit down, chat, catch up with friends and partners as well as create new ones.

Oh … did we mention the product? We realize many people attending DSE are not looking for a touch screen or protective solution. They are looking for a digital signage solution that needs a touch screen/protective solution.

With that in mind, attendees can come to our booth where we can discuss their needs.

With that knowledge, we can take them to a partner’s booth in the show that is offering a digital signage solution.

No hard sell at TSItouch.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our marketing message is quite simple. When putting together a Digital Signage solution and a touch screen is needed, give us a call. We will gladly give you options and our recommendations for the best touch screen/technology to meet your requirements.

If your customers’ investment in their displays are important to them (especially if the displays are public facing), talk to us about our protective solutions or patented Glass Retention Bezel System (GRBS) for video walls. TSItouch offers a protective solution for nearly any commercial grade display in the industry. Our full steel chassis combined with extremely strong tempered glass provides additional protection to all types of commercial grade displays.

The TSItouch Glass Retention Bezel System for video wall displays provides an alternative solution to bonding cover glass. The GRBS is a cost effective, serviceable, and modular solution that allows protective glass to be mounted directly to each display, providing protection to the OEM bezel and displays’ panel.

We would also be glad to help to steer you to partners for installation, mounting, content… etc. If we do not have a touch screen that meets your requirements, we will tell you.

Some vendors will say over and over their solution is everywhere. At DSE, TSItouch is everywhere. We work with customers to ensure they leave the show with digital signage solutions.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Friends and partners looking to say hello and chat. Attendees looking for a digital signage solution but don’t know where to start. And of course, anyone who knows they need a touch screen.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Eight years. Beyond the growth, the show exhibitors have evolved from mostly vendors offering discreet components and a few solution providers to many solutions providers. More and more attendees are end users with real budgets with near term plans to execute.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Our team will be looking to develop new partnerships with fellow exhibitors at the show and view as much innovative technology as possible. We will have a specific focus on learning about any new displays making an appearance at the show. We want to be sure that TSItouch has a plan to develop touch interfaces for the next generation of commercial displays.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Bolstering the partnerships we have developed and creating new relationships in the industry. TSItouch is employee owned making our entire company a partnership between our employees. Because of this we hold partnerships in high regard and we are always looking for new relationships to develop.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …