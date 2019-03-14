DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Sony Touting 4K, Touch And iRevo CMS

Sony Electronics – DSE Booth Number #1607

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Seeing is believing. Our new BRAVIA™ 4K Professional displays, ranging in size from 43-85 inches, have powerful, new features ranging from cloud-control to Touch Overlay Panels (TOP) with IR touch technology. Attendees can interact with the touch-enabled display by finger or stylus. Up to ten multi-touch points ensure accurate performance across the entire display area. The overlay’s anti-glare surface ensures optimum visibility, even in sunny environments. Powered by direct USB connection to a PC or server, the energy-efficient touch overlay keeps running costs down.

Attendees can also see the iRevo Digital Signage (iDS) software running on BRAVIA displays. It provides intuitive templates, customization and the ability to publish from anywhere. The iDS offering supports photos with animations, videos, music, documents, websites, widgets, RSS feeds and social media content, as well as content from sources that include network cameras, LAN services and live TV.

Our slim, energy-efficient BRAVIA Professional Displays combine bright, beautiful 4K HDR image quality with easy operation, extensive integration options, and low ownership costs.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Recent upgrades to our 4K HDR display series put everything for dynamic presentations within reach – physically and in terms of pricing. Our BRAVIA 43- to 85-inch BZ35F model displays feature easy installation, excellent system reliability, and lower cost of ownership. Among their new features at DSE: cloud connectivity, interactive IR touch technology, and enhanced connectivity and efficiency.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Attendees that are looking to and distribute content easily and creatively, whether it’s an information display for a lobby or an interactive screen in a showroom. The displays are well suited for a wide range of applications, from classrooms to sports venues, so it’s not the market that matters, but what they’re looking to create with the new tools available.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be Sony’s second consecutive year showing our Professional Displays and signage solutions, although Sony has been participated in DSE in years prior.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Since there’s always such a wide range of exhibitors, it’s always great to see what’s new from other vendors. We would definitely like to catch some of the pre-show events, seminars, workshops and of course the Emerging Tech Talks that will help us get up-to-date knowledge on the latest trends that will impact the market going forward.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Anytime someone walks into our booth and their eyes light up as we’re showing them everything you can do now with our displays, and when they relate ways in which they can use BRAVIA that we’d never thought of before.

Those one-on-one experience are the true highlights for us.

