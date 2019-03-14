DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Intuiface Showing How It Makes Smart Digital Signage Simple

Intuiface – DSE Booth Number 3240

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

For years now, CMS platforms have commoditized to the point of stagnation. Growth has been about small advances at the edge, but the results are hundreds of signage software companies with coin-flip differentiation. Intuiface has always been different, focused on what’s next, not what was. We can give folks a look at the next generation of digital signage. For example, no CMS. What?? Come find out…

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Intuiface makes smart digital signage simple. Smart signage is comprised of three essential characteristics.

First, interactivity. Touch, beacons, RFID, speech, sensors, cameras, and more – all of the modern approaches to capturing and engaging attention.

Second, connectivity. Live, dynamic integrations with any cloud-accessible data source, business logic, or device – ensuring content is personalized and relevant in real time.

Third, analytics. Obtaining rich, actionable insight about content quality and the target audience based on preferences expressed through their interaction.

Intuiface delivers all of this in a platform that doesn’t require coding, pre-built templates, or professional services. It’s entirely DIY for teams of any skill set.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

There are two typical profiles. The first are the agencies and integrators who want to offer smart signage options to their clients or who wish to scale and streamline their existing bespoke development business. The second are the “end users” – the sales and marketing teams, retailers, exhibit designers, educators, etc. who would like to own the content creation, deployment, measurement, and management processes rather than outsource them.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

2019 is our first appearance at DSE. To be honest, trade show participation was typically a low priority for us. However, over the past year, our customer and prospect network has grown significantly. Being at DSE not only enables us to promote Intuiface to a new audience, but it also enables us to create a meeting place for our existing community. DSE is the premier signage event in the US, so it’s the place to be. We expect a very active booth!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

DSE is a gathering place for so many subject matter experts and cutting edge tech that it’s a playground for us. We are excited to participate in the 16:9 Mixer and DSF-related events, identify new partners, and explore hardware advances so we can better advise our customers. Should be a lot of fun!

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Have to be selfish here and highlight the Intuiface User Conference we’re hosting on the morning of March 28. We’re calling it Interactive 2019 – Vegas Edition. Originally held in Amsterdam back on 6-February, Interactive 2019 is our chance to present an insider look at Intuiface and then host a super-active networking session. The Vegas Edition is a mini-version of the original and it’s free to attend so if you’re interested, check out https://www.intuiface.com/upcoming-events/interactive-2019-vegas-edition

