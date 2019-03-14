DSE 2019 Booth Preview: AOPEN Bringing Smart Tech To Data-driven Enterprises

AOPEN America – DSE Booth Number #2138

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

AOPEN brings smart technologies to data-driven enterprises. AOPEN is currently deploying with its partners a variety of smart retail solutions: smart kiosks, Commercial Chrome, multi-display ad networks, machine vision, and AIoT applications increase profitability and enhance customer experiences. With signature differentiators (high-touch project support and troubleshooting, R+D, cutting-edge development with partners), AOPEN has broadened its smart retail applications. And stay tuned for an important launch during DSE: the world’s first 4K Commercial Chrome!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

The AOPEN message is about partnerships built on smart retail innovation. AOPEN enables partners with enterprise-ready edge solutions like AIoT, machine vision, and smart kiosks — for automating industrial and commercial applications. With so many major global enterprise deployments like this in 2018, AOPEN was named among the Top 20 Retail Solutions Providers.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Like last year, AOPEN continues to develop innovative projects with System Integrators, ISVs, and other technology partners looking to source and scale AOPEN hardware and expertise — especially maximizing AOPEN capabilities and experience deploying globally to enterprise end users.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

DSE has been an important show for AOPEN since digital signage solutions became a part of its portfolio. As AOPEN partnerships evolve across so many retail solutions, it has leveraged the visibility and synergy of DSE to launch important solutions and success stories — especially during those years when DSE partnered with other major shows and brought expanded visibility to the industry.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Innovative technologies, innovative initiatives, and scalable partnerships. With so many of its data-driven projects and profitable strategic partnerships currently in deployment or development, AOPEN is looking forward to seeing what’s next in the industry.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The first day of the show is always the busiest, which makes it an important window of time to make an impact.

