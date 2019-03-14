16:9 Mixer Sponsor Profiles: Wovenmedia To Show Its Next-Gen CMS At DSE 2019

Wovenmedia is back as a sponsor of the 16:9 Mixer this year, and is also an exhibitor at Digital Signage Expo. You will find the content company at DSE Booth #3225. The company has also been a longtime 16:9 site sponsor.

SF Bay-area’s Wovenmedia has been around digital signage for many years, and this year it will be showcasing what it calls a next-generation content management system, WovenManager. The new version has an all-new user interface and a bunch of compelling new features.

The company’s video library, WovenContent, gives marketers access to 1,000s of hours of primo content from over 150 premium media providers, all designed to keep audiences engaged and informed. That can all then be managed by WovenManager.

The company does all the heavy-lifting work to connect digital signage and place-based networks with video from major content producers like TV networks, movie studios and pro sports. If you are in a big U.S. retailer or in a health care environment that has screens, there’s a decent chance at least some of the material you’re seeing was aggregated, rights-cleared, QA’d and distributed by the company.

This is the seventh year at DSE for Woven.

I did a nice podcast with CEO Susie Opare-Abetia back in May 2017.