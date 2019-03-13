School District Raises Playground Funds, Celebrates Kindness On Digital Signage Screens

Rise Vision has a nice post up in its blog about a teeny public school district in southern Minnesota that has really embraced digital signage and used the tech in effective and heartwarming ways at a pair of schools.

Rise’s Shea Darlison pointed me to the story of the Blue Earth area school district, which has used a telecoms company grant to get screens up and running on the system, driven by the Rise CMS and its nice range of good-looking dynamic templates.

  • They used the signage to help raise $640 dollars for playground equipment. The signage encouraged the kids to go home and collect pennies, nickels, etc.. for the playground;
  • The principal uses the signage to encourage being kind. If a student “gets caught” being kind they get a shout out on the screen in the form of a selfie with the principal;
  • They promote all the national days and months, like national janitor day to make everyone in the school feel appreciated and to raise awareness of important issues.

If you are a school or work with them, worth a click …

 

Dave Haynes

Editor/Founder at Sixteen:Nine
Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for more than 12 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He's based near Halifax, Nova Scotia.
