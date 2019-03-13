DSE Will Be Full Of Smart Displays, So Read This And Get Smart On The Tech

Digital Signage Expo is now less than two weeks out, which means I am less than two weeks out from the dreadfully long, connected flight to Vegas that I just did a week ago.

Waaaaaaaah.

Anyway … the show floor will be filled with display and software vendors actively promoting their take on smart displays and smart devices that use system on chip processors. In minimal tech terms, I mean the processors of smartphones in tablets embedded in screens, removing the need and cost of an external digital signage playback device.

Brightsign and IAdea cloud that whole thing, more than a bit, by saying their standalone media players or modules are system on chip-based. But the great majority of the noise and attention around smart SOC-based signage is with the display guys.

16:9 has done two reports on SOC – most recently last fall, with the help of my Czech friends at signageOS. They nerded out and did proper testing on what is the best gear out there.

The report is free to download and, right or wrong, you don’t even have to gimme your email, phone number, money or first born kid to get at it.

If you are going to DSE and will be assessing smart display options, this is kinda required reading if you want to be smart about smart displays.

Link: https://www.sixteen-nine.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/SixteenNine-SignsWithSmarts-SpecialReportFall2018update.pdf