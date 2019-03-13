DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Vistar Media Shows How DOOH Networks Can Monetize Their Inventory

Vistar Media – DSE Booth Number 3223

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Vistar Media is a programmatic technology company for digital out-of-home, helping media owners transform their signage networks into revenue opportunities. Vistar is the #1 source for advertising demand for DOOH, and we’d love to talk about how your network can tap into that programmatic revenue.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Our supply management solution has been specifically designed with digital buyers in mind. Vistar provides an end-to-end solution for digital signage networks to monetize their inventory and build the foundation for a scalable media business. We do this by focusing on software across two product suites: the Vistar ad platform and Cortex.

Vistar’s ad platform contains the largest single source of programmatic demand globally. With Vistar’s ad platform, easily monetize your network by making inventory available to digital buyers through our supply-side platform (SSP), along with tools to make direct sales and inventory management streamlined and efficient through our ad server.

Vistar’s connected device software, Cortex, provides solutions to maximize network uptime and reduce network management with the end goal of making sure your ad business is running without a fault and your network is delivering the best possible end-user experience. Cortex was built to handle the underlying requirements of network operations, from development to maintenance and quality assurance to interoperability.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Media owners, small and large network operators, digital signage owners, original equipment manufacturers – if you have screens, we can help!

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be our first year exhibiting at DSE! In past years, members of the Vistar team had attended, participated in workshops and spoken in panels, so we’re looking forward to having a more formal presence this year. We’re thrilled to see more of a presence of technology companies at DSE.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’re always interested in learning about new display offerings and innovative ways to create content for digital signage. We’ll also keep an eye out for any emerging trends that would be appealing to our demand side buyers.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

I don’t think we could pick just one! The session, “Programmatic Beyond the Panel,” Wednesday from 9:15 a.m. to 10:05 a.m., will be moderated by Eric Lamb, Vistar’s Director of Publisher Solutions, and feature digital product leaders from TopGolf and Lifetime Fitness. As unconventional network operators, they will be discussing everything from the repurposing of existing assets to choosing the right displays.

On Tuesday at 1:30 p.m (before the expo officially begins) our Director of Publisher Partnerships, Chris Waterman, will also be participating in a panel, “Programmatic, PMP and Media Planning Tools: An Agency Perspective,” during the Digital Out-of-Home Strategy Summit.

In addition to the many DOOH-based educational sessions, we’re looking forward to the Women of Digital Signage Lunch and the APEX Awards Ceremony.

