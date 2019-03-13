DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Peerless-AV Showing Latest Displays, Kiosks And Mounts

Peerless-AV – DSE Booth Number 2407

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

The Peerless-AV booth (#2407) should be a must see for attendees because we will be showcasing our wide range of digital signage solutions. From our Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Displays to fully integrated indoor kiosks to our all-weather rated Smart City kiosks, we will be showcasing solutions that fit any digital signage need. We are excited to also be exhibiting our award-winning LED Video Wall Mounting System, a key component of our SEAMLESS by Peerless-AV LED solutions program, which integrates all aspects of installation from start to finish.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Peerless-AV has been driving innovation through technology for over 75 years. We design and manufacture the highest quality solutions that are geared toward our customers’ needs. From outdoor, weatherproof displays to complete kiosk solutions to large format Direct View LED video walls, Peerless-AV offers the necessary solutions for both full-scale global deployments and custom projects.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal attendee is anyone interested in deploying a digital signage project. We love speaking with integrators and end-users to create a digital signage solution that fully meets their needs.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We have exhibited at DSE every year since the show’s inception, and we are always looking forward to seeing what is in store for the coming year. For more than 5 years, we have served as a Presenting Sponsor, as well. Over the years, this show has become the true destination for what is new and innovative in this space, such as IoT, wide-scale LED, advanced integrated solutions, and more. It is exciting to see the latest technological advancements and what is becoming available to end-users.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We will be looking for the most innovative and eye-catching products, making sure we are meeting the customers’ needs with our solutions. We also will be taking advantage of the educational sessions available so we can stay on top of industry trends and discussions. Last, we will be looking to network and build relationships with customers and partners in the industry.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We love the social aspect of DSE. Digital Signage can be like a puzzle and all of the pieces are here at the show. It’s a great time to catch up with our partners, clients, and industry friends. Whether it’s on the floor or at our partner event, we love to connect and hear all about the new innovations coming out this year.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …