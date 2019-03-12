DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Quividi Showing Its Real-time Audience Analytics For Digital Signage

QUIVIDI – DSE Booth Number 3209

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Because Quividi is the industry standard in real-time audience & content analytics for digital signage and visual retail, with over 600 end-customers and 1 billion people counted every month in 80+ countries.

Marketers use our solution to measure and optimize their communication strategies on digital signage screens. They can test, plan, trigger and monetize their content, resulting in optimized audience & shopper engagement metrics (attention time, traffic, sales).

The best example of it is our recent campaign together with URW, Aldo and Pandora where we showed that delivering targeted ads not only drives a higher ad attention time but also increases conversion with an impact on in-store sales.

Quividi also is the solution of choice for high profile international campaigns, such as the latest Movember DOOH campaign where a smart Movember creative was triggered for passers-by who were sporting beards and moustaches – serving tailored messaging to each audience.

And we do all of this while fully respecting privacy, as our solution never stores any face image or collects any biometric identifier. Quividi’s solution has been audited by German privacy specialist ePrivacy last year, which attested to its compliance with the GDPR, the strictest privacy regulation in the world right now.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Digital signage could deliver so much more, could engage so much more, if we were able to contextualize better brands’ messaging.

And that’s what Quividi is about: our platform turns digital signage into a powerful medium to boost engagement and sales, along the customer journey.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Marketers from Retail & DOOH companies, large integrators, programmatic platforms

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This will be the second consecutive year. Not enough background to understand if and how the show has changed.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking for products and solutions that can better engage, together with our solution, shoppers and passers-by (programmatic platforms, new CMS, etc.)

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Wednesday evening when we can share drinks with our friends and partners.

