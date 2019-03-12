DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Ayuda Clubhouse The Place To Talk DOOH

Ayuda – DSE Booth Number 2825

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

As you may know, Ayuda has a history of going above and beyond the “typical” booth setup in our designs, and this year is no exception. Our booths have always been comfortable hangouts where one can come to learn and have fun. This year, come visit the Ayuda Clubhouse!

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Ultimately, Ayuda is about great software built by great people who understand and care deeply about the DOOH industry. Every year we either showcase or discuss our latest developments and products, continuing to demonstrate our commitment to helping our clients advance their business.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Out-of-Home media owners who are interested in growth and/or optimizing how they run their business.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Ayuda is a decade-long DSE supporter and – for the first time ever – we have the proud honour of being the official DSE Conference Sponsor. We keep increasing our commitment and involvement with DSE as we’ve seen the positive shift towards more OOH advertising centric clientele and programs that focus on their needs. We’re also providing an on-the-floor workshop in the DSE Central Park, a testament to the rising interest among OOH media owners in the show.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

It’s always great to attend the panels and see what’s happening on the cutting edge of thought leadership in digital signage.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

DSE is one of the few times a year that the whole industry gathers together. It’s great to run into old and new friends alike, see what everyone is up to, and take a look at the new developments that will shape the industry in the year to come.

