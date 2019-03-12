16:9 DSE 2019 Mixer Sponsor: Screenfeed Launching Big Upgrade To News In Pictures

Screenfeed – DSE Booth Number 2822

Screenfeed is arguably the biggest sponsor of 16:9 – having been an advertiser for many years, as well as the sponsor for the 16:9 Podcast for its first three years. It is also a returning sponsor of the annual 16:9 DSE Mixer (which is sold out, by the way).

Founder/CEOJeremy Gavin has been a huge supporter, and I’m very happy to have his company’s participation because it does such nice, innovative work in providing great looking, fully automated subscription content.

By offering better, smarter full-screen alternatives, Screenfeed has done an effective of job of making screens with stupid news tickers and little pulsing weather icons the exception, where it was once the rule.

Screenfeed has a much broader offer than just news and weather, and has also been a big leader in showing how HTML5 can not only automate content, but look great.

Here’s the company’s preview for its booth presence at the show in a few weeks.

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

You can check your network needs off for displays, hardware, and software once you make your initial purchase but you can’t check the box on content for more than one day. A network’s playlist is ever-evolving, ever-optimized and ever-hungry for more content. We’re the leading Digital Signage provider for licensed ready-made and customizable content feeds. We would love to help you engage your audience and keep your screens fresh.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Screenfeed will be launching a major upgrade to our News products including AP (new), Reuters, The Canadian Press and our most popular product: Screenfeed’s original News-in-Pictures. We’re giving our users even more control over what news is displayed on their network and how it looks with easy-to-use self-service customization options. All the details will be announced around DSE and showcased at our booth. New content has also been added to our recently launched Entertainment Center service. Lastly, we will be offering a sneak-peak into our upcoming “Alerts” product line.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Network Operators, Resellers and Software companies interested in OEM licensing.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’re having our 11th DSE birthday this year!

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking for anything noteworthy that we can share in our new blog about digital signage content. Our very own Pete Erickson, VP of Content, will be capturing video and doing some v-logging from the show-floor. Posts can be seen on https://twitter.com/screenfeed/ and https://blog.screenfeed.com/

What’s your favorite part of the week?

Seeing customers and partners face to face. Many of which, I can honestly say have become friends over the years.

