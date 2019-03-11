DSE 2019 Booth Preview: Elo To Show How Touchscreens Bring Brands To Life

Elo – DSE Booth Number 3018

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?



In visiting the Elo booth at DSE, visitors will start to envision how they can bring their brand to life, whether it’s by helping customers to visualize and customize a product, or by offering intuitive self-service and exploration. Elo’s interactive signage portfolio spans 10-70 inches, and attendees will love how configurable the touchscreens are with Elo’s Edge Connect peripherals.

At DSE, Elo will display several client activations, including Taco Bell’s self-order kiosks, as well as the California Closets inspirational design app and tech table for its Showroom of the Future.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Digital Signage Expo attendees are looking for ways to shape and influence the experiences customers have with their brand, and there’s no better place to do so than in the DSE exhibit hall. What we’re most excited about is Elo’s configurability and unified architecture, which enable companies to deliver on these experiences, pretty effortlessly. The common architecture across a broad range of Android or Windows devices is fully modular, making it easy to choose and configure any size device for a custom solution. We talk about how easy it is to Choose, Configure, Connect and Control our digital signage solutions, and in visiting our DSE booth, attendees will come to really understand the power of our Android-powered solutions portfolio.

Our EloView software for Elo Android-powered devices, allows you to deploy and securely manage your entire network of interactive signage, point-of-sale systems and kiosks – at scale, from anywhere around the world. You can deploy content, manage settings and maintain the OS to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security. The EloView architecture also allows you to leverage your current investments in mobile and web assets. Simply push your apps and responsive websites via the EloView portal. EloView’s modular system is designed to integrate with your business to enable smarter content distribution and device management abilities alongside your existing CMS platforms and MDM tools.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

The ideal profile of a DSE attendee walking into our booth is a systems integrator, installer, software vendor or end customer/brand who considers themselves an expert in knowing their customers, and who are eager to deliver on the experiences those customers crave. Elo excels at providing ideas and innovation for customers with interest and need to transition from traditional signage to dynamic interactive experiences that elevate engagement including self-service and self-order applications.

We like to say that ‘Elo is Everywhere,’ but it’s just as true that at DSE, ‘Elo is for Everyone.’ We work across industries – hospitality, retail, restaurants, commercial, medical – and our interactive digital signage solutions are adaptable to each.

Elo solutions are channel friendly, easy to install and maintain and supported by our global organization. We look forward to the foot-traffic in our booth from existing partners and end-users coming to connect and collaborate, and we also anticipate building new relationships with those looking to drive innovation with creative applications of our touchscreen technology.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

Elo began exhibiting in 2013, so this is our seventh year in attendance.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

With our ‘Elo is Everywhere’ mantra in mind, we see Elo in quite a few partner booths at DSE as well. It’s exciting for us to walk around the show floor to see how Elo’s digital signage solutions are used and the user experiences they empower across all verticals from retail to hospitality to entertainment.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The Elo team loves connecting with partners new and old and meeting with end customers to discuss exciting projects where we can share our interactive expertise.

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …