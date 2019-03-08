DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Visix Showing Attendees How To Communicate Better And Realize ROI

Visix – DSE Booth Number 2631

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

Our AxisTV Signage Suite software is really awesome. We know that everyone thinks their product is the best, but we’re truly excited about our new platform and all of the cool features we’ve added – advanced data mapping and data-triggered artwork, conditional logic to determine what’s on screen when, easy tools to build deep interactive experiences, organizations to model user and player groups after your own internal hierarchy – the list just keeps growing.

We are also one of the few companies that provides a complete digital signage solution with CMS software, award-winning creative, digital room signs and a whole host of services and support to ensure our clients get everything they need. Our teams are consistently rated as favorites for customer service. Our internal motto is “we’re here to help”, and we really do follow through on that. We know that just installing a system doesn’t get it – we want clients to get the most from everything we sell them.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Communicate Better. That’s the entire motivation behind our software and services. We want our customers to see real ROI for their digital signage system through higher viewer engagement and bottom-line results. We’re really focused on easy ways to show real-time data and performance metrics, as well as providing a personalized signage experience through interactivity.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Ideally, we’ll connect with people who are already educated about the benefits of digital signage for organizational communications, and are ready to find products that meet their needs. We’re not really focused on retail applications, and prefer to work with corporate, education, government, healthcare and hospitality clients. We’re excited to talk about enterprise solutions with any serious buyer.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

We’ve been exhibiting at DSE for nearly a decade, and we’ve seen a lot of positive changes through the years. Obviously, the technology and variety of products on offer continue to grow and evolve. But we’ve also seen the attendee audience grow in both size and scope. It’s great to have a show solely dedicated to digital signage, so connections and conversations are more focused.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

We’ll be looking at what other CMS vendors are doing with data, and new technologies like VUI. We’re also always on the lookout for good content designs. That’s the great thing about the DSE show floor – so much inspiration.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

The first hour of the show. That’s when the energy is the highest for both exhibitors and attendees, and everyone is excited by all of the potential for discovery and connections.

