DSE 2019 Booth Previews: Logic Supply Showing Its Range Of Fanless, Rugged Media Players

Logic Supply – DSE Booth Number 3218

Why do people going to DSE need to put your company on their Must See list of booths?

It’s the people of Logic Supply that make us who we are, and DSE is a great opportunity to get to know the team that you’ll be working with for digital signage hardware solutions. We are an open, innovative, independent and fair bunch and we encourage you to come by and chat with us! Beyond the team, we will be featuring our newly released rugged media player, along with our full line of modular 4G-capable fanless systems.

What’s your big marketing message to attendees, and what’s it all about?

Logic Supply is a global industrial computer company that specializes in small, fanless devices, purpose built for high reliability applications. We own and operate facilities in North America (Burlington, VT), Europe (Netherlands) and Taiwan (Taipei) – where we provide engineering, production, logistics & support services. Our Logic+ Services offer branding options, drop ship deployment, custom imaging, and added services to help transform our off-the-shelf hardware into your custom solution.

What’s the ideal profile of attendees walking into your booth?

Our ideal partners are; Software Companies, Integrators and End Users seeking a global partner to customize, deploy & support innovative industrial and ruggedized digital media solutions.

How many years have you been showing at DSE and how has the trade show changed (if you think it has changed?) over the years?

This is the 4th year that the Logic Supply Team will be at DSE. It’s always great to see so many new and emerging technologies being incorporated into innovative display solutions to create ever more engaging and personalized experiences. If there’s one thing that continues to evolve, it’s the interactivity of the demonstrations and displays at the show. There’s so much to see and learn, DSE is always one of our favorite shows to attend.

When you get a chance to get away from your booth, what will you be looking for and researching?

Away from the booth, we’ll be meeting and collaborating with partners and sharing opportunities to provide the end user a more customized and simplified out of box experience. We will also be looking for the next level of innovative and disruptive technology and exploring the challenges faced by today’s DOOH experts to help us tailor our media player hardware to help overcome them.

What’s your favorite part of the week?

We always enjoy the Sixteen:Nine Mixer, which is a great start to the week! We certainly look forward to the ribbon cutting and opening of the Digital Signage Expo. We enjoy meeting many new people representing great companies who we get to partner with on exciting new projects.

___

Showing at DSE 2019? Get a free, no-strings-attached booth preview here on 16:9. Details …